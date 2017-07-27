Route 8 north closed in Shelton due to crash

Route 8 north in Shelton is closed because of crash.

The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 12 and 13.

Some southbound lanes may also be affected, according to state police.

Two vehicles were said to be involved in the crash.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 10 a.m.

One vehicle crossed over from the southbound side to the northbound side.

One serious injury was reported and extrication was needed.

