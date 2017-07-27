'Serious injuries' reported in crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 8 northbound in Shelton. (CT State Police)

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on the northbound side of Route 8 in Shelton on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 12 and 13. Around 1:30 p.m., the left lane was open to traffic, state police said. For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Some southbound lanes may also be affected, according to state police.

Two vehicles were said to be involved in the crash that happened around 10 a.m., state police said. One vehicle crossed over from the southbound side to the northbound side.

One serious injury was reported and extrication was needed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

