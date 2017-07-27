Two seriously injured in Shelton crash

Serious injuries were reported in a crash on Route 8 northbound in Shelton. (CT State Police)

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on the northbound side of Route 8 in Shelton on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 12 and 13. The highway has since reopened.

Two vehicles were said to be involved in the crash that happened around 10 a.m., state police said.

One vehicle crossed over from the southbound side to the northbound side.

A passenger in one of the cars was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver in the other car involved also suffered serious injuries.

