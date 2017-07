The failure to pass a state budget is causing pain for many families, and while state lawmakers argue what to do, parent of children with disabilities are losing valuable care.

Gov. Malloy says budget deal not likely until fall

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the state budget deal will not likely not be done until the fall. (WFSB file photo)

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he doesn't think a new two-year budget deal will be reached until the fall.

The governor said it could take until September or October before lawmakers reach an agreement to close the $5-billion budget gap.

Wednesday marked the first of six furlough days affecting non-profit social service providers.

