18 patient, 9 kidney exchange takes place at Yale-New Haven Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital had a successful 18-patient, 9-kidney chain exchange that happened over the last two months.

It was the largest ever in Connecticut, according to hospital officials.

The hospital held a news conference on Thursday at noon to discuss it.

Hospital officials said all 18 patients were there.

The patients included a husband and wife from Bethel, a husband and wife from Sandy Hook, sisters from New Haven, a mother and son from Bridgeport, a donor from Dover Plains, NY and a donor from Laconia, NH.

They to shared their personal experiences along with members of the organ transplantation team.

The procedures began on May 9 and recently ended.

