Man wanted by NYC police captured in New Britain

A road in New Britain was closed Thursday morning after a swat team converged on a local neighborhood.

Police were looking for an assault suspect out of New York, and they found their man.

When all of this was happening, some people were told to stay in their homes, and some other homes were even evacuated.

"I saw the swat. First I heard noise and looked out the window and I see a police car and then he went in the back and pulled out his rifle and I said ‘oh my gosh’,” said Mary Garcia, who saw the incident unfold.

The man who was captured was 21-year-old Jessie Quinones, who was wanted by the New York City Police Dept. for an armed assault.

While Quinones lives in New York, he has ties to the New Britain area.

"Based on the information furnished by New York detectives and an on-scene investigation, we had reason to believe the suspect was in that home,” said New Britain Police Capt. Thomas Steck.

Neighbors are thankful for the police’s efforts to keep everyone safe amidst the chaos.

"The police did a wonderful job. I mean they made sure everyone was cleared and blocked all the traffic. They did a great job,” Quinones said.

He’s being held as a fugitive at the New Britain Police Dept. and will face a judge on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.