Police investigation closes Walnut Street in New Britain - WFSB 3 Connecticut

breaking

Police investigation closes Walnut Street in New Britain

Posted: Updated:
Police investigation closes Walnut Street in New Britain on Thursday morning. (WFSB) Police investigation closes Walnut Street in New Britain on Thursday morning. (WFSB)
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

A police investigation has closed a street in New Britain on Thursday morning.

Walnut Street was closed as of 11:30 a.m. because of a police investigation. Police would not comment on the investigation. 

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.