TRAFFIC ALERT

1 taken to hospital after fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a structure fire closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden on Thursday afternoon.

Route 10, which is also known as Whitney Avenue, was closed between Lovig Lane and Willow Street after a fire around noon. 

One resident of the home was treated at the scene and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.   

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

