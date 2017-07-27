1 taken to hospital after fire in Hamden

One person was taken to the hospital after a structure fire closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden on Thursday afternoon.

Route 10, which is also known as Whitney Avenue, was closed between Lovig Lane and Willow Street after a fire around noon.

Rt 10 Whitney ave shut down between lovig lane and willow st. @HamdenFireDept with structure fire. — HAMDEN POLICE - CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) July 27, 2017

One resident of the home was treated at the scene and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

One civilian injury reported, home resident treated at scene and transported to YNHH. #Hamden structure fire UC. Marshal investigating. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 27, 2017

