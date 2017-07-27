Police involved in search for suspect in Hartford

JUST IN

Multiple police departments are searching for a suspect in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

The search was taking place in the area of Airport Road around 3 p.m.

The Hartford Police Department was working Connecticut State Police and the Middletown Police Department on the investigation.

Police did not release what the suspect did to cause the search.

