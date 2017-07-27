Child, teen injured in East Hartford shooting

Two people including a child were shot in East Hartford on Thursday. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting in East Hartford that injured a child and an adult on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Great Hill Road a little after 3:30 p.m.

Police said two victims, identified as a child and a 19-year-old male, were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release the names of the victims.

"I heard four what sounded like fireworks and I come outside and people are scattering running all over the place," Bob Ayoward, of East Hartford, said.

Police have been focusing on a silver car parked on the street. They have taken a few items out of that car, and neighbors told Eyewitness News it was hit by bullets.

Police added that multiple shots were fired during the shooting.

There was no one in custody for the shooting, police said.

