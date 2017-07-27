Tree fell on teen in East Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Tree fell on teen in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews were called to Jeffrey Road in East Haven where a tree fell on a teenager.

Police said the tree fell on a 16-year-old and trapped him.

East Haven fire crews were able to free him and rush him to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

