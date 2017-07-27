Could gray skies go ahead and clear up?

TODAY…

Overall, today is going to be a pretty nice day. A cold front that passed through last night/early this morning will stall to the south of New England and the risk of showers is low, although a few isolated showers could pop up this afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures reach the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be moderate with dew points in the low and middle 60s. Winds will be light throughout the day.

A WEEKEND COASTAL STORM…

A rather unusual weather pattern will develop, especially for summer! High above the ground, a digging jet stream will carve out a deep trough over the Eastern United States. A cut-off low could develop within this trough and it will likely meander near the East Coast through early next week. At the surface, a coastal storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow, then it will pass out to sea to the south and east of New England tomorrow night and Sunday.

The heaviest rain associated with this storm is expected to remain just offshore or brush the south coast of New England. Here in Connecticut, we expect some showers, especially in the southern half of the state during the morning. Northern Connecticut may get away with just cloud coverage. There will be a cool northeasterly wind that could be fairly strong over the coastal waters where a Gale Watch has already been posted. This includes Long Island Sound. High temperatures tomorrow will probably be held to 70-75, which is a good 10-15 degrees below normal.

Any rain that's in the state tomorrow morning should end by late morning/early afternoon, and we might actually see some partial clearing. Sunday is looking much better with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. For now, we are keeping Sunday completely dry.

A COMPLICATED FORECAST FOR NEXT WEEK.

The cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere could cause another coastal storm to develop before the pattern breaks down by midweek. Therefore, another period of rain is possible early next week. It is hard to say if the rain will move in on Monday or if it will hold off until Monday night and Tuesday. The rain could also completely miss us and just impact eastern portions of Southern New England. Again, the track is critical and we’ll have to refine this forecast for you over the coming days.

Once the unsettled pattern breaks down, it appears we’ll be heading into a period of hotter weather for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures could reach 90 degrees by Wednesday and there is a chance we’ll see our 4th heat wave of the year before the week is over.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

