Starbucks to close all Teavana retail stores including 3 in CT

Starbucks officials said all mall-based Teavana retail stores are being shut down including the three in Connecticut.

The company said in a recent release that the stores "have been persistently underperforming." So, all 379 Teavana stores will be closed over the coming year. Starbucks added that the majority of those stores will be closed by Spring 2018.

The stores being closed include the West Farms location, Buckland Hills location and Trumbull Mall location.

Starbucks said "despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue" and they decided to close all the stores.

About 3,300 employees are expected to be impacted by the store closures, but Starbucks said "will receive opportunities to apply for positions at Starbucks stores." Starbucks boasts its on track "to create 240,000 new jobs globally and 68,000 in the U.S. over the next five years."

