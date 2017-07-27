Police say man stole items from Housatonic Community College - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police say man stole items from Housatonic Community College

Bridgeport police are looking for this man accused of stealing from Housatonic Community College (Bridgeport PD) Bridgeport police are looking for this man accused of stealing from Housatonic Community College (Bridgeport PD)
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Bridgeport are looking for a man who stole items from Housatonic Community College this week.

The larceny happened around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and a black iPad, a black Galaxy S6 phone and a black iPhone 5 were stolen.

The suspect is a man who is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150-180 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black sneakers.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the college around 6:50 a.m., heading northwest on Lafayette Blvd. towards State Street and then heading toward Broad Street.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-696-2500.

