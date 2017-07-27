12-year-old girl from Hamden who took mother's car has been found

A 12-year-old girl who took her mother's car has been found, according to police.

Rebecca Hernandez, 12, and her sister 9-year-old Julianna, were reported missing on Thursday from Windsor Road.

They said she and her sister were in their mother's 2014 Nissan Altima with the CT license plate AA56013.

Police said she has driven the vehicle in the past without permission.

Rebecca was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white/blue sneakers.

She was described as standing 4'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

They said a Silver Alert remains active for her, but there is no search underway.

Police said Julianna returned home around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. She was dropped off close to their home.

Julianna told investigators that Rebecca was still in possession of the car.

Julianna said her sister was accompanied by three males.

According to police, the mother was on their way to the Hamden Police Department to pick up Rebecca.

Details about how she was found have not been released. However, police did say that the car was also found.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-230-4000.

