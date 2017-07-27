PD: 9-year-old, teen reported missing from Hamden

Police in Hamden are looking for a 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister who have been reported missing.

Julianna and Rebecca Hernandez were reported missing on Thursday.

Juliana was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sandals. Police said she and her sister are possibly in a 2014 Nissan Altima with the CT license plate AA56013.

Rebecca was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Police did not release a photo of Rebecca.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-230-4000.

