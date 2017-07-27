Amusement experts discuss protocols when it comes to ride safety

Amusement experts discuss safety practices when it comes to fair rides (WFSB)

Following Wednesday’s horrific accident on a thrill ride at the Ohio State Fair, all eyes in Connecticut are on carnivals and what's being done to keep fairgoers here safe.

On Thursday, West Haven’s Savin Rock Festival kicked off, and in addition to the food and the music, the big attraction is the rides.

Even while enjoying the Savin Rock Festival with his family, Nick Decrescenzo said what happened in Ohio is in the back of his mind.

"You never know. You have to be confident, freak things happen,” he said.

On Wednesday, a thrill ride in Columbus, Ohio flew apart, killing an 18-year-old and injuring seven others.

While the ride was inspected a number of times, investigators are still trying to find out what caused it to malfunction.

"We're in the same kind of industry so we think, wonder what went wrong,” said George Marenna III, of Marenna Amusements.

He and his father run the Orange-based company, which has been family owned for 35 years.

"There's nothing like turning on the rides and watching everybody have a great time,” Marenna said.

Before the fun, it’s safety first.

That means at the start of every carnival, the state police first come in and check out each ride.

"We're all about safety with our company, I can speak for our company and the state of CT is right on top of it, with us. The fire marshal's office is unbelievable with how they inspect our equipment every week,” Marenna said.

The Savin Rock Festival is on through Sunday.

After that, Marenna Amusements will break down and head up to Enfield next weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.