Firefighters battling early morning fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Breaking News

Firefighters battling early morning fire

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Hartford are battling an early morning fire on Friday. 

According to fire officials, crews are on scene of a working structure fire at 9 Heath Street. 

The fire was first reported shortly before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Heath Street at Park Street is closed for the fire operation. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.