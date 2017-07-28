GOP healthcare repeal fails after late-night vote

The Republican healthcare bill was voted down overnight, all but ending GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for now.

State officials say 1.9 million people in Connecticut are covered by the act, also known as Obamacare.

After the latest bill failed, Connecticut's Democratic senators said they hope they can get to work on some bipartisan reform.

At the center of it all is Sen. John McCain, who recently returned to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

It was his "no" vote that made the difference.

The so-called "skinny bill" was the last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something to trigger negotiations with the House of Representatives.

They said the bill would have restored freedom to Americans that Obamacare took away. It would have repealed mandates that require most people to get health insurance.

But after a long night of drama and debate, the Healthcare Freedom Act failed.

Gov. Dannel Malloy called it a sickening attempt to score cheap political points at the expense of the American people. He called on lawmakers to stop the attack on healthcare, and come up with solutions to stabilize the market.

"Senate Republicans have failed to produce a single proposal that would improve the American healthcare system," Maloy said in a statement. "Instead, time and time again they have put forth destabilizing proposals that would result in millions more uninsured, higher premiums with less comprehensive coverage, and eviscerating coverage for our most vulnerable residents. Republicans in the House and Senate must immediately stop this attack on healthcare and instead work with the nation’s governors – both Democrats and Republicans – to stabilize the market and make improvements to the current system that will benefit all Americans, rather than needlessly putting millions of lives at risk.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.