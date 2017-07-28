Gunfire report investigated in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gunfire report investigated in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A report of gunfire is under investigation in New Haven.

Police said the incident happened on Grafton Street just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to Officer David Hartman, a man was taken to the hospital for high blood pressure; however, he stressed that no one was shot.

No other details were released.

