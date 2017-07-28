Stolen vehicle pursuit in Vernon leads to crash, arrests

Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed in Vernon.

According to state police, troopers from Hartford pursued the vehicle early Friday morning up Interstate 84 near exit 43.

They said they had to end the pursuit before it became dangerous.

However, troopers said they later found that the vehicle had crashed near exit 66 in Vernon.

The driver had gotten off the exit and crashed near Tunnel and South Frontage roads, according to Vernon police.

The two people in the car fled but were found and arrested.

They have not yet been identified.

No one was hurt.

State police said the investigation continues.

