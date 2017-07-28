Ellington man accused of killing his wife set to face a judge

A man from Ellington charged with killing his wife a few days before Christmas in 2015 is scheduled to face a judge again on Friday.

Richard Dabate is accused of murdering Connie Dabate at their home.

The 40-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

According to police, Richard Dabate's account of his wife's death does not match up with his own computer usage and records from her Fitbit device, cellphone and social media accounts.

Dabate was previously in court last month for a pre-trial hearing, which was still part of the discovery phase.

