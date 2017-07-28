Overturned tractor trailer creates mess in North Haven

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking part of an intersection in North Haven with more than just the vehicle.

Police said a cleanup was underway on Friday morning in the area of Dixwell Avenue and State Street.

The truck and its spilled contents blocked the westbound travel lanes on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said no one was hurt, but the cleanup was extensive.

A cause remains under investigation.

