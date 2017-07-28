East Hartford police ID shooting victim, release photo of vehicle-of-interest

Two people including a five-year-old boy were shot in East Hartford on Thursday (WFSB)

East Hartford police said they are looking for a light blue or gray BMW following Thursday's shooting. (East Hartford police)

Police in East Hartford released more information about a drive-by shooting that left a teen and a 5-year-old boy hurt.

They said 19-year-old Michael Atkinson of Windsor and the unidentified boy from East Hartford were found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries outside of 10 Great Hill Rd. on Thursday.

Both victims were treated by responding paramedics. They were listed in stable condition at local hospitals.

Friday, police released a surveillance photo of a vehicle possibly connected to the incident.

Detectives said they're looking for a light blue or gray four-door BMW with tinted windows and minor passenger-side front-end damage.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, as well as their neighbors, who all deserve to live in a safe community,” said East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom. “Incidents like this are simply unacceptable. I can assure that we are actively investigating this shooting, and pursuing each and every lead. We will not rest until justice is served.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-291-7669 or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

