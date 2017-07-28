Hartford police arrest 1, seek another following gunfire exchange

Hartford police said they were alerted to a gunfight in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Now, they're hoping the public can help track down one of the suspects.

George Rodriguez, 23, of Hartford faces weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.

They said one man was exchanging gunfire with a passenger inside a blue four-door Infiniti in the area of Brook Street.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured part of the incident.

There were no reports of injuries from the area's hospitals.

A short time later, officers spotted the Infiniti and the two suspects inside it in the area of Main and Windsor Streets. They attempted to stop it.

However, the driver put the car in reverse and struck a police cruiser. The driver then sped away.

Officers pursued, but stopped once the driver reached Windsor.

According to state police, the driver then got on the highway in the wrong direction.

However, the vehicle was found to be empty by the time officers found it.

Yesterday a shooting occurred on Brook St. The incident was captured by HPD C4 cameras. Suspect vehicle info & pic were given to officers. pic.twitter.com/rqtqBAFyqD — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 28, 2017

Police said they found a Colt Revolver with four live rounds in plain view inside the car. A K9 unit discovered a Bersa .380 firearm with six live rounds not far from the vehicle.

The suspects fled on foot. The passenger was found immediately.

The driver escaped in a wooded area off of Interstate 291 in South Windsor.

South Windsor police said they spotted the driver on a stolen bicycle, but again was able to escape.

Police said he remains on the loose.

However, they were able to determine that Rodriguez, the passenger, was the shooter.

He was charged accordingly.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call Hartford police.

