Nature and Science Toys from The Toy Insider

John Deere Lawn and Gardent Set (TOMY)

Kids love to role-play right alongside mom and dad. With the John Deere power weed trimmer and garden tools, everyone can pitch in on the yardwork. Simply pull on the trimmer retractable cord a few times to power up, then press the button for weed clipping action. No batteries required. This set also includes a bonus garden rake and shovel, perfectly sized for little ones to beautify the flowers or help in the family garden

Ages: 2+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon

GeoSafari Jr. Bug Vac n’View (Educational Insights)

Catch and study incredible insects without ever touching them! Simply turn on the gentle suction to capture and study critters; the air holes keep them safe until you’re ready to release them.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $21.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us

Just Add Sun (Griddly Games)

Just Add Sun is a "hot" new solar oven that uses the sun's energy to heat up tasty treats and perform awesome experiments. The product includes directions to melt s’mores, make nachos, or even cook an egg, among many other activities that all use the power of the sun. With the Just Add Sun Solar Science and Art Kit you can learn how solar energy works and eco-friendly energy alternatives. See how the energy of the sun can be used for heating and cooking, and experiment with light, heat transfer, reflection, and more! Make colored balloons burst at different times, melt crayons to make art, use the magnifier to intensify the heat transfer too.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $25.95

Available: Amazon

Botany: Experimental Greenhouse (Thames & Kosmos)

Learn about plants and seeds by conducting experiments in a specially designed botanical laboratory with greenhouse domes. Assemble the domed greenhouses, complete with thermometers and ventilation. Construct an automatic watering system to keep your plants from getting too thirsty. Grow beans, cress, and zinnia flowers, and learn how each plant has different needs.

Age: 5+

MSRP: $39.95

Available: Target, Amazon

ALEX Toys Active Play Super Sand Digger (Alex Brands)

ALEX Toys Active Play Super Sand Digger lets kids move mountains of sand! Control the levers, pivot, dump, and scoop just like a real construction worker! The molded hand grips are sized perfectly for little hands to operate this big rig and the contoured seat, pivots a full 360 degrees. The Super Sand Digger is sturdy, lightweight, and folds up for easy storage and portability, so whether the job is in the sand box or on the beach you’re ready to play!

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $60.50

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

Scientific Explorer Treasure Tracker (Alex Brands)

Scientific Explorer Treasure Tracker is a digital metal detector that will provide hours of fun as you and your child hunt for coins, watches, jewelry and other buried treasures under sand, dirt, and more. This real working metal detector has a backlit digital LCD screen that provides an easy to see and understand rotating icon with text messaging to indicate when a metal object is found. The Treasure Tracker can be can assembled into a full-sized metal detector that you use while standing up or converts with its adjustable handle into a smaller, handheld unit for searching in confined areas. Scientific Explorer Treasure Tracker also includes volume control to adjust the audio tone when passing over a metal object and a sensitivity controller adjusts the powerful metal detectors search coil when switching from deep underground hunting to just skimming the surface searching. The Treasure tracker can detect objects up to 6-feet deep.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $37.00

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Toys R Us

TK1 Telescope & Astronomy Kit (Thames & Kosmos)

With this entry-level telescope and astronomy kit of a high-quality refractor telescope with coated glass optics and plenty of accessories, kids are up for countless exciting space observations. With it, you can see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter (including its stripes), Saturn, the moons of both Jupiter and Saturn, Uranus, and many craters on the Moon. You can also see various nebula and galaxies including the Hercules nebula, Eagle nebula, Andromeda galaxy, and a seemingly infinite number of stars. Beginners and advanced amateur astronomers alike can appreciate the quality optics, durable construction, sturdy aluminum tripod, and comprehensive, easy-to-follow astronomy. In the instruction book, the scope and accessories are clearly explained so that even beginners can quickly find the moon, constellations, or planets in the night sky. Terrestrial observations on Earth are also possible by using the 1.5x-erecting lens.

Ages: 12+

MSRP: $169.95

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us