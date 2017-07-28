I-95 north in East Lyme reopens following crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

I-95 north in East Lyme reopens following crash

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -

A multi-car crash closed part of I-95 north in East Lyme on Friday morning.

The highway was closed between exits 73 and 74 around 11:30 a.m. It has since reopened.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

