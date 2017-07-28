Humpback whale spotted near Westport, Norwalk

A whale was spotted in Westport on Friday (Westport PD)

Westport police’s Marine Unit spotted a humpback whale in Long Island Sound on Friday morning.

Officers received calls about the whale near Cockenoe Island. They posted a video on their Facebook page.

Norwalk police also posted video of the whale, taken by crews aboard the police marine boat.

Westport police said they made sure the whale was not in distress and kept a safe perimeter around him until he swam into deeper waters.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.