Several K2 overdoses reported in New London on Friday

New London fire crews were called to several reported overdoses on Friday (WFSB)

On Friday morning, just before noon, New London fire officials said they had already responded to several overdoses.

Fire crews said these overdoses were suspected to be associated with K2.

In the past, police have described K2, which is also known as “Spice,” as a synthetic marijuana “in which herbs, incense or other leafy materials are sprayed with lab-synthesized liquid chemicals to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found Marijuana.”

The drug can cause rapid heart rate, vomiting, agitation, profuse sweating, confusion, hallucinations, and paranoia.

It can also raise blood pressure and cause reduced blood supply to the heart, along with kidney damage and seizures.

K2 can be unpredictable, and even life-threatening.

Last week, emergency crews in New London said they had been inundated with calls regarding K2 overdoses.

It is unclear if any of these overdoses were deadly.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.