On the Fringe of a Coastal Storm This Weekend!

There have been a couple of pop-up showers in western Connecticut so far this afternoon. Otherwise, we have had a partly sunny and seasonably warm day, as the mercury has climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity levels are higher today than they have been for most of this week, with dew point temperatures well into the 60s today. While we cannot rule out a few more pop-up showers later this afternoon, the vast majority of Connecticut should remain dry through this evening, as temperatures fall back through the 70s and eventually into the 60s.

COASTAL STORM UPDATE TONIGHT & TOMORROW…

For much of this week, we have been talking about a coastal storm that will track off the Mid-Atlantic coast late tonight and tomorrow morning. Current computer models suggest that the system’s rain shield will brush the Interstate 95 corridor, while much of inland Connecticut will remain dry.



Any rain that does develop will do so very late tonight – after about 3 A.M. or so – and end shortly after lunchtime. Right now we are thinking that skies will clear out during the afternoon from southwest to northeast, which will allow temperatures to rise into the 75-80 degree range for highs tomorrow. However, if the clearing takes longer than we are currently expecting, these highs will be several degrees cooler.



One impact from this storm that we will get is strong winds and high waves over both Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. Wave heights are forecast to be in the 3-5 foot range along with northeast winds gusting up to 35mph! That is why the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for tonight and tomorrow for Long Island Sound and a Gale Watch for the Atlantic Ocean south of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Keep this in mind if you are planning on going boating tomorrow!

MUCH NICER SUNDAY & MONDAY…

Sunday is definitely going to be the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities as high pressure builds in from the north. After a cool start with lows in the 50s, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Winds and waves will be much calmer than tomorrow, so it will be a much better day for beach and boating activities! Sunday night will be another comfortable night for sleeping, with clear skies and temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s.



Monday will be another mostly sunny and pleasant day, and it will also be a little bit warmer than Sunday, with lower to middle 80s expected. There will be a wave of low pressure off to our southeast, but we are thinking that the high pressure system will keep it well offshore.

HOT START TO AUGUST…

By Tuesday -- the first day of August – the high pressure system will move off to the east and our winds will turn to the west and southwest. That will bring progressively warmer weather into Connecticut for Tuesday and Wednesday along with rising dew points. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the middle and upper 80s. These temperatures are a little bit above average as the normal high for August 1st at Bradley Airport is 85 degrees.



Wednesday will be even hotter with temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark inland. The dew point will rise into the upper 60s, which will make it feel quite uncomfortable outside. It will be somewhat cooler near Long Island Sound, as we are forecasting middle 80s for highs there.

UNSETTLED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

A cold front will approach us from the northwest on Thursday, but it will move very slowly. That will allow for another hot and humid day, with highs reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from Long Island Sound and dew points in the upper 60s to near 70! However, there will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon ahead of the front.



The front will attempt to cross Connecticut, but will get hung up nearby. That will provide lots of clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms for much of the day! The clouds and rain will keep temperatures down from where they were on Thursday, only hitting the lower and middle 80s.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.



Depending on how things shake out next week, August may start out with our fourth heat wave at Bradley Airport!

Have a great weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

