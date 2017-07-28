Sunny & Comfortable Sunday

COOL OVERNIGHT

We are in store for having a drier, cooler, increasingly clear night. The coastal storm that brought clouds, a stiff breeze, and rough surf will continue to move offshore. This trend will result in a cool night, as dry air continues to move into the state from the north. In most cases, lows will be in the 50s. A few towns may experience lows in the 40s.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY & MONDAY

Sunny Sunday

Sunday is definitely going to be the pick of the weekend for being outside! A system of high pressure will continue to build in from the north. After the cool start, mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s will come to the state. Winds and waves will be much calmer than Saturday, so it will be a much better day for swimming at the Shoreline beaches and boating in the Sound! Sunday night will be another comfortable night for sleeping, with clear skies and temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s.



Still nice Monday



Monday will be another mostly sunny and pleasant day, and it will also be a little bit warmer than Sunday, with lower to middle 80s expected. There will be a wave of low pressure off to our southeast, but we are thinking that the high pressure system will keep it well offshore.

HOT START TO AUGUST

By Tuesday, the first day of August, heat and humidity will start to come back to New England. Sunday’s high pressure system will move off to the east and our winds will turn to the west and southwest. That will bring progressively warmer weather into Connecticut for Tuesday and Wednesday along with rising dew points. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the middle and upper 80s. These temperatures are a little bit above average; the normal high for August 1st at Bradley Airport is 85 degrees.



Wednesday will be even hotter with temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark inland. The dew point will rise into the upper 60s, which will make it feel quite uncomfortable outside. It will be somewhat cooler near Long Island Sound, as we are forecasting middle 80s for highs there.

UNSETTLED THURSDAY, FRIDAY, AND NEXT WEEKEND

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. There will be enough heat and humidity to make the air unstable. Added lift will come from a cold front that will approach the region from the northwest and either slowly move in our direction or stall just to the northwest of New England. So, you can count on the sticky days with building clouds, showers and thunderstorms. By late Saturday, an area of low pressure will form along the front, which may both increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms Saturday but help add a push to move the front through the region next Sunday.



Highs each day will be in the lower and middle-80s; lows will be near 70 because of the humidity.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.



Depending on how things shake out next week, August may start out with our fourth heat wave at Bradley Airport!

Have a great weekend

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”