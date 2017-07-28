Locals react to latest healthcare developments

Some people in Connecticut are breathing a sigh of relief.

They've been on edge over the past few months, as Republicans pushed to get rid of Obamacare.

"When you don't have it your life is on the edge, its tenuous and you're vulnerable,” said Linda Yannone, who is covered by Medicaid.

She used to worry a lot about her health insurance.

At 57, she's had a tough time finding jobs with insurance, and she also has a pre-existing condition. She's had cancer twice and she's also low income.

The GOP health care plan would have stopped states from getting federal money under the Medicaid expansion.

"This is a miracle having Medicaid and the expansion for me. My medicines are covered my preventative care is covered, all the things that give me peace about my health so I don't have to suffer,” Yannone said.

Governor Dannel Malloy said the GOP plan would have been devastating.

"It would take immediately 16 million people, the skinny plan only eliminates over 16 million versus 24 million people, which was the fat proposal, which is the one they wanted,” Malloy said.

After several attempts to get rid of Obamacare, the final blow for the GOP came when three Republicans sided with Democrats -- Senator John McCain, who just underwent surgery for brain cancer, returned to work giving the GOP’s latest attempt a thumbs down.

“What really defeated this bill was the voices and faces of people who went to field hearings, town halls, wrote their congressman and called,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal has praise for those who spoke up for Senator McCain.

"He urged we go back to the way laws should be made, with draft bills, hearings, meetings,” Blumenthal said.

Those who have coverage and lawmakers admit Obamacare isn't perfect, but the solution should be to work together, not for the GOP to operate in secrecy on something that affects millions of people.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.