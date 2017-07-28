Local seamstress is helping brides in need

It's been two weeks since a bridal store abruptly closed its doors for good, leaving dozens of brides frantic and in some cases, out of luck.

The doors at Alfred Angelo are still closed, and workers had less than a day's notice when they were told they were closing. There were 61 stores that shut down.

That means brides had even less time to get their dresses and they still would be out of luck if it wasn't for some thoughtful workers.

When the Manchester store closed, Mollie Frish and another contracted seamstress took it upon themselves to take dresses home and post their numbers right on the door, so brides wouldn't be stranded.

“Many of these girls paid in full for these wedding gowns. Even if they haven't paid in full, they have paid significant deposits, 60 percent or more, in order to have their dresses ordered,” Frish said.

Since then, Frish has been working nonstop, trying to connect each dress with its rightful owner, while still juggling her own orders.

“Dress by dress, by dress, by garment, by veil and call, saying 'I have your dress. You are welcome to come get it’,” Frish said.

Right now, she estimates she has helped 30 brides.

Nearly everything has been picked up, but there are some dresses that need to be altered.

While the brides paid Alfred Angelo, Alfred Angelo hasn't paid Mollie.

She said they owe her $6,376.

The contracted seamstress says others haven't been paid for three weeks of work and complaints have been filed with the Department of Labor, but she and the other seamstress will still forge on because they don't want to ruin a bride's special day.

“That's not their fault and I probably won't ever see it, but they have to have their dresses, they paid for it in good faith, I am a contractor, they put their faith in me. How could you possibly let them down,” Frish said.

She is continuing to do the work, all knowing she won't be paid through this shop.

If you are a bride that put down a deposit and haven't contacted her yet, you can reach her at 860-881-8182.

