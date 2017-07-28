PD: Two men stole baby formula from Target

This is the suspect's car (Waterford Police)

Police are looking to identify these two men (Waterford PD)

Waterford police are looking for two men accused of stealing baby formula from Target on Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly stole 28 cans of baby formula, valued at $447.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-442-9451.

