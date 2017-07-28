Bloomfield police look for suspects accused of placing skimmers

Police in Bloomfield are looking to identify these individuals (Bloomfield police)

Police in Bloomfield are looking to identify two people accused of placing a skimming device at local gas pumps.

The investigation comes after police were notified about numerous cases of fraudulent credit card charges.

Police said credit card information was obtained via skimming devices and then used to create fake credit cards.

The suspects are seen in surveillance video using fake credit cards to withdraw money from ATMs or make large purchases.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-242-5501.

