Officials release name of Watertown teen killed in overnight Plymouth Crash

The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.

Superintendent Dr. Bridget Carnemolla said 17-year-old Watertown student, Vincent, affectionately known as Vinny, Cammarata passed away from injuries sustained on July 29th.

Dr. Carnemolla said seven other current and former students of Watertown High School were in the car and suffered serious injuries. Police said there were eight teenage boys in the car ranging in age between 16 and 18.

Dr. Carnemolla wrote in a district-wide letter that grief counselors will be available for students and staff in the Watertown High School's Media Center on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.

The crash took place at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road. Police said four people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and one to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar, where he later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was 18-years-old. Shortly after the crash, police searched for two teenagers who fled the scene, but were later located. The two teens called a relative to pick them up, who then called police and brought them to the police station, according to officials.

State police also assisted with accident reconstruction.

Dr. Carnemolla described Vinny Cammmarata as "highly intelligent with an engaging personality, and he was definitely filled with great potential. He was interested in Science courses, and planned to study a Science-related field in college."

Watertown Board of Education Chairperson Leslie Crotty noted that “at times of tragedy, the Oakville/Watertown community unifies in its support of our students, staff, parents, and community members.

