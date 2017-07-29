PD: K9s searching for missing Plymouth crash victim

Plymouth police are looking for a person who may have been hurt in a serious car accident early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around midnight at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road.

Police have asked people to stay out of the area of the crash so K9s can do their search.

Channel Three's Sujata Jain was on the scene and said it was very active as police look for the person.

They said there were several injuries and one person was airlifted to a local hospital by Lifestar.

State police also assisted with accident reconstruction.

Town Hill Road and Cross Road are currently closed. It is unclear when it will be reopened.

