Stamford firefighters battle two separate fires

Stamford police said fires damaged two separate homes Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to an attic fire on Cold Spring Road around 11:30 p.m, according to officials.

They said multiple engines and two trucks were called to the scene along with 41 firefighters.

Two hoselines were stretched to the attic and the roof was opened for ventilation.

There was heavy fire damage to the attic including smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home, according to firefighters.

The fire was put under control around midnight.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

Two adults were relocated by the American Red Cross.

The last fire company left the scene of the fire around 3 a.m.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters received a call from the area of Hucklebury Hollow for a house that was filling with smoke.

Seven engines, four tankers and one truck responded.

The occupants of the home had already evacuated by the time responders arrived, according to firefighters.

They said additional tankers were brought in to supply water.

A fire had broken spread to between the first and second floor, according to officials.

They said the fire was put under control within an hour and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

