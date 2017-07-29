Hamden PD search for man who exposed himself to a young girl

Hamden PD is asking for the public's help in locating a man who exposed himself to a young girl on July 15th. (Hamden PD)

The Hamden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who police said exposed his genitals to a young girl on July 15th.

Police said the man approached the girls, ages 9 and 10, who were selling painted rocks in their driveway on Maher Ave on July 15th at about 5:30 p.m., when he approached the girls to purchase a rock, then circled the block and returned to the stand.

Police said one of the girls approached the car, and said she saw the man with part of his genitals exposed, touching himself, and asking inappropriate questions.

Police said the girl told her friend, and her parents, who contacted police.

The man is described as a white, or Hispanic heavy set male, in his 30s, with a shave head, facial scruff, and possibly round frame glasses. He was seen operating a silver, or white 1998 to 2002 Honda Accord coupe.

Police said the man was seen in the area of Legion Field before the incident took place.

Police are urging those with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspect or car to contact Hamden Police Detective Angelo DeLieto at (203) 230-4051.

