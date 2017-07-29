Body of a 33-year-old father pulled from water at Miller's Pond in Durham

State police said a 33-year-old man drowned this afternoon at Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham. (WFSB)

Dive teams pulled the body of a 33-year-old man who drowned at Miller's Pond State Park from the water on Saturday evening.

Family of the man told Eyewitness News the man, originally of Queens, New York was playing in the water with his one-year-old child moments before the incident.

State police and a spokesperson from DEEP said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at about 5:40 p.m.

Troopers from Troop F assisted Durham Fire Department crews, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Connecticut State Police Dive Team was also called in to assist in the search.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.