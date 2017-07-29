State Police Dive Team assisting in search for missing swimmer

State police said the State Police Dive team is assisting crews in searching for a missing swimmer who may have drowned at Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham.

State police said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at about 5:40p.m.

Troopers from Troop F are assisting Durham Fire Department crews, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

