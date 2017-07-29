Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Stamford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Stamford

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash between an SUV in Stamford.

The crash took place just after 3 p.m. on Interstate 95 Southbound in Stamford on Saturday afternoon.

Two right lanes were closed for removal, but were reopened at 5:20 p.m.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

