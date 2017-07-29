79-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Torrington

Torrington Police said a 79-year-old woman who was hit by a car on Main Street over the weekend has died.

Officials said the incident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Lois Street around 6 p.m.

Police responded to the scene, where they found the woman lying in the road with a serious head injury.

The woman, identified Nellie Crowston, was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital via LIFESTAR. She died on Sunday, police said.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

The road has since reopened,

