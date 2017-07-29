Person struck on Main Street in Torrington

Torrington Police are investigating an accident in which a person was struck by a car on Main Street.

Police said the incident took place at the intersection of Main Street and Lois Street at 6 p.m.

The person was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital via LIFESTAR, but police could not comment on the extent of the injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene.

The intersection remains closed.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

