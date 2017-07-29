Victim of hit-and-run in Hartford pronounced dead on Saturday

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

Eyewitness News was told that 56-year-old, Rosella Shuler, was under St. Francis Hospital care following an accident that claimed both her legs.

Her daughter, Jesse Vazquez, attended a vigil for victims involved in hit-and-run accidents on Wednesday urging the City of Hartford to catch the suspects who were driving the stolen SUV that struck her mother.

“For me to see my mom like basically on Facebook live, kids laughing at her, kids leaving her there for 20 minutes, not even saying ‘oh ma’am, can I help you?’, not even picking her up or trying to help save her legs. Like that's messed up, like that broke my heart,” Vazquez said on Wednesday evening.

The suspects, believed to be teens, fled the scene on foot and police are still looking for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.