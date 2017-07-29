PD: Man struck by car in Middletown

A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after he was struck by a car in Middletown on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident took place just after 8 p.m. in the area of Newfield Street by Tuttle Road.

Police said the man was walking northbound on the west side of the road when “contact was made by a vehicle traveling southbound.”

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police have yet to release the man’s name, and are investigating the scene.

