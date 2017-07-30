Family seeks justice after loss of matriarch

Rosella Shuler, a 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

The Shuler family said those responsible for hitting, and ultimately killing, their mother while she was waiting for the bus in Hartford must be held accountable.

Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of 56-year-old Rosella, or Rose, Shuler who died on Saturday evening after being struck by a stolen SUV at the corner of Ashley and Sigourney Street at 12:45 p.m. on July 18th.

Hartford police said Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, was charged on Sunday with assault in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving and operating without a license. Russaw was already in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

Shuler's daughter, Jess Vazquez has been outspoken about the family's concern for justice.

"She was a mother, a grandmother to nine and to sit there and take something away from kids that are so dear to heart, that just hurts," said Vazquez.

Police said they made the connection through surveillance footage and witness information.

Vazquez, attended a vigil for victims involved in hit-and-run accidents on Wednesday urging the City of Hartford to catch the suspects who were driving the stolen SUV that struck her mother.

Shuler's son, Christopher Walker was visiting from South Carolina following the accident, told Eyewitness News that justice must be served.

"They said there was six (suspects) but they only got one," said Walker. "I mean they need to catch the other five to make sure that there's justice in my heart."

“For me to see my mom like basically on Facebook live, kids laughing at her, kids leaving her there for 20 minutes, not even saying ‘oh ma’am, can I help you?’, not even picking her up or trying to help save her legs. Like that's messed up, like that broke my heart,” Vazquez said on Wednesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of Shuler's death. A GoFundMe has been established to assist the family with costs, to donate, click here.

