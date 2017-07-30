Teen charged in hit-and-run of Hartford pedestrian

Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, succumbed to her injuries Saturday, according to her daughter.

Eyewitness News was told that 56-year-old, Rosella Shuler, was under St. Francis Hospital care following an accident that claimed both her legs.

Hartford police said Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, was charged with assault in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving and operating without a license.

Russaw was already in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

Police said they made the connection through surveillance footage and witness information.

Her daughter, Jesse Vazquez, attended a vigil for victims involved in hit-and-run accidents on Wednesday urging the City of Hartford to catch the suspects who were driving the stolen SUV that struck her mother.

“For me to see my mom like basically on Facebook live, kids laughing at her, kids leaving her there for 20 minutes, not even saying ‘oh ma’am, can I help you?’, not even picking her up or trying to help save her legs. Like that's messed up, like that broke my heart,” Vazquez said on Wednesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of Shuler's death.

