3 people injured in Danbury plane crash

Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport, according to officials.

One person is in critical condition, one has serious injuries and another has minor injuries.

Firefighters said they received a call from dispatchers that a plane had crashed off of an airport property on Miry Brook Road.

Upon arrival they found an aircraft up on a hill that appeared to have crashed while attempting to take off.

All three people were taken to Danbury Hospital.

Firefighters said Dog Park is closed until the plane has been retrieved from the crash site.

The FAA is investigating.

