Turning Hotter and More Humid by Midweek!

CONTINUED PLEASANT TONIGHT & TOMORROW

Tonight

We hope you got outside and enjoy the great weather for at least a little while today! After a morning where the mercury dipped down into the upper 40s and lower 50s, today featured mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the lower 80s, and very low humidity levels – dew point temperatures were near 50 degrees!



More good news is on the way for tonight, as it will be another comfortable night for sleeping. While it will not be quite as cool as this morning was, lows will still range from the middle 50s to lower 60s under mainly clear skies with continued comfortable humidity levels.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny and pleasant day, and it will also be a little bit warmer than Sunday, with 80s expected for highs. While we cannot rule out a shower or two tomorrow afternoon thanks to a small disturbance passing to our north, the vast majority of Connecticut will remain dry. Tomorrow night will be a little bit warmer than tonight, but still fairly comfortable, with lower to middle 60s expected for low temperatures.

HOT FIRST THREE DAYS OF AUGUST

Tuesday

By Tuesday, the first day of August, heat and humidity will start to come back to New England. The high pressure system that gave us the pleasant weather today will move off to the east and our winds will turn to the west and southwest. That will bring warmer weather into along with rising dew points. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees away from Long Island Sound! We think a sea breeze will keep shoreline highs in the middle 80s. There will be the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon as the air will turn more unstable.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be just as hot with partly sunny skies and temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark inland. At the same time the dew point will rise into the upper 60s, which will make it feel quite uncomfortable outside. It will once again be somewhat cooler near Long Island Sound, as we are forecasting middle 80s for highs there.

Thursday

Thursday will again be hot and humid, but the first sign of some changes will be on the way. A slow-moving storm system tracking northeastward through the Great Lakes will send a cold front towards New England, but it will still be well off to our west on Thursday. Therefore there will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, but highs will still be close to 90 degrees away from the water. It is quite possible that by Thursday, Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks will have its fourth heat wave of 2017! Remember, a heat wave consists of three consecutive days where the high temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher.

A southerly wind will keep shoreline locations in the middle 80s during the afternoon.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY, AND SATURDAY

Friday

Friday will not be as hot as Tuesday-Thursday as there will be more numerous clouds along with showers and thunderstorms. This is because the front will be closer to Connecticut, which will provide more lift necessary to produce storms. We are not expecting a washout Friday, though, and there will likely even be some breaks of sunshine during the day. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 80s, but the dew point temperatures will still be in the 65-70 degree range, so it will still be quite humid!

Saturday

By Saturday, the cold front will be crossing Connecticut, meaning there will be even more clouds, showers and thunderstorms across the state. For this reason, high temperatures will hold in the lower 80s in most places and there won’t be much in the way of sunshine. That said, we are not expecting it to rain all day everywhere.

The front will pass through New England by Saturday night, which will allow for clearing skies and temperatures falling back into the middle 60s.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY

Sunday is currently looking like it will be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. High pressure will build into Connecticut, and that will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity on westerly winds. The cool air will lag behind the front, though, and thus we are still expecting highs in the middle 80s. It will not be much cooler along the shoreline, as the wind direction will be offshore.

Have a great weekend

Meteorologist Mike Cameron & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

